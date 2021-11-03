Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues Earnings Results

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE INSP traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.93. 678,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on INSP. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.19% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $62,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.