Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $148.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.60.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14,705.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 63,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 63,379 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

