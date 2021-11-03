Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Hits New 52-Week High at $313.28

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $313.28 and last traded at $312.86, with a volume of 373640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.62. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -680.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Insulet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Insulet by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Insulet by 12.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at $1,609,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

