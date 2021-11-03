Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.69

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.69 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 85.51 ($1.12), with a volume of 15,714 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £48.91 million and a P/E ratio of 30.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Intercede Group Company Profile (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

