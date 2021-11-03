Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $143.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Intercontinental Exchange traded as high as $139.00 and last traded at $138.47, with a volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.46.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICE. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,333 shares of company stock worth $14,818,998. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

