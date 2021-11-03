Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.11 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $8.11 billion and $368.12 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.27 or 0.00073503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00085874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00101769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,597.20 or 0.07302221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,951.95 or 0.99993303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,290,769 coins and its circulating supply is 175,272,225 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

