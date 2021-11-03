Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.34

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and traded as high as $36.00. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1,566 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIJIY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Internet Initiative Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $483.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.69 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

