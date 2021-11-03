Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.85

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.20, with a volume of 2972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPI shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $568.40 million, a PE ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 55,584 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,724,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

