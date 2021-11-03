Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $31,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Intuit by 113.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 80,195 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $3,926,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 18.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $614.20. 11,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,763. The company has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.83 and a twelve month high of $629.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $564.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $557.91.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

