Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Invesco Bond Fund news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $82,486.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 150,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 46,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VBF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. 455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,496. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $21.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

