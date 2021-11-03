iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at $14,292,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,256 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter worth about $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 320.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99,747 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 166,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

