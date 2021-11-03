iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.42

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.42 and last traded at $57.34, with a volume of 257689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

