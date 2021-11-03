iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275,094 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.67% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $109,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $244,000.

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

