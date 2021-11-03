iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $175.15

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.15 and last traded at $174.56, with a volume of 74752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.35.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,542 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 142,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,815,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.