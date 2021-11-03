iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.37

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.37 and last traded at $121.37, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.78.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

