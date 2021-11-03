iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Merit Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $463.06. 83,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,279,631. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.35 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $447.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

