iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.81

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.81 and last traded at $80.59, with a volume of 1416759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

