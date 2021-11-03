James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $931.34

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 931.34 ($12.17) and traded as low as GBX 404.08 ($5.28). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 413 ($5.40), with a volume of 159,117 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSJ shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

The company has a market cap of £216.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 862.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 926.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57.

In other news, insider Angus Cockburn bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,179.78). Also, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird bought 23,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.54 ($130,648.73).

About James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

