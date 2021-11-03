Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

NYSE JHG opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after buying an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $37,968,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after purchasing an additional 867,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

