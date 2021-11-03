JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 125.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,388 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $25,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $29.35 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $34.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

