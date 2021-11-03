JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Shares of JD.com stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.36. 5,511,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071,413. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 46,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 95.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 176,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 13.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 13.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 301,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 35,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

