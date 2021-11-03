Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.90.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $326.31 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.44 and a 200-day moving average of $368.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

