Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

