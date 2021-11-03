Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. CLSA upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.63.

Shares of FM opened at C$28.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.00. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$14.36 and a twelve month high of C$35.07. The stock has a market cap of C$19.47 billion and a PE ratio of 26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

