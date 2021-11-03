Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 35.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 698.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Generac by 4.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $35.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $448.04. 35,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.56 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. UBS Group lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.11.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

