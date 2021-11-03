Jefferies Group LLC Sells 8,941 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,941 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $210.53. The stock had a trading volume of 44,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.62 and a 200 day moving average of $192.64. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $217.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

