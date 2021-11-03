JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. 9,531,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,785,957. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

