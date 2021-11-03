JMP Securities Increases Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $580.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $525.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $541.89 on Monday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $546.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,624 shares of company stock worth $7,030,123 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after purchasing an additional 95,442 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

