JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CSWC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $28.41.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,081 shares of company stock valued at $138,715. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 15.0% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 135,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.