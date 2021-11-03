John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HPS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,827. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

