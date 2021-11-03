John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of HTD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,216. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
