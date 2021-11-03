John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HTD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,216. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 49,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.