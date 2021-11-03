Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,102 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $293,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.62. 141,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,357. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.63. The firm has a market cap of $430.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

