JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWG. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on shares of NatWest Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

NatWest Group stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 339,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,830,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 504,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 345,955 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

