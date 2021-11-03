JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCDTF. Barclays began coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCDTF opened at $63.96 on Monday. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

