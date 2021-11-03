Kalata Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000650 BTC on popular exchanges. Kalata has a market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $657,087.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00074632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,944.49 or 0.99850624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.45 or 0.07242306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

