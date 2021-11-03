KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KDDIY. Citigroup downgraded KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get KDDI alerts:

OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $14.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.04.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.