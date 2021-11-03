Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of KFFB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. 9,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.