Keyera (TSE:KEY) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.38.

Shares of KEY stock traded down C$1.15 on Wednesday, reaching C$30.68. 1,208,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,082,000.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

