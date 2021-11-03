Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Update

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 493,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of Kimball Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,795. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 69.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 260,423 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 115.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 199,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 35,508.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 124,989 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 136,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,068. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59. Kimball Electronics has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $768.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $329.13 million for the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

