KOK Reaches Market Cap of $312.76 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. KOK has a market capitalization of $312.76 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One KOK coin can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00004662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00050173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00219651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00097826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004231 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

