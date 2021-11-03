Konomi Network Price Tops $0.86 (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001367 BTC on exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $25.21 million and $3.03 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00050359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00219672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00097858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,181,550 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.