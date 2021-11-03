KVH Industries (KVHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KVH Industries stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of KVH Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.