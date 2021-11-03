Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.950-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15 billion-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $684.42.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $573.90. 13,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,098. The company has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $355.12 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $580.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lam Research stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Lam Research worth $619,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.