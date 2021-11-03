Lamden Market Capitalization Reaches $84.12 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $84.12 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.