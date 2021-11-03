Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LSCC traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.97.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director James P. Lederer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,384.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,155 shares of company stock valued at $22,814,892. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $31,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

