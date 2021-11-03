Laureate Education (LAUR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Laureate Education to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Laureate Education has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. On average, analysts expect Laureate Education to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.75. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAUR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Laureate Education stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

