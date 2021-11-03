Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$46.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.30.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

TSE LB traded up C$0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting C$43.15. 165,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,596. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.30. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$26.84 and a 12-month high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$254.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$249.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

