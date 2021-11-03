Lawrence Steinman Sells 450 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lawrence Steinman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $16,569.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $18,270.00.

BCAB traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. The company had a trading volume of 156,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,276. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. FMR LLC increased its stake in BioAtla by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,270,000 after purchasing an additional 124,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioAtla by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioAtla in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioAtla by 280.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after buying an additional 477,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

