Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO Sells $634,588.02 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 29,502 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $634,588.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $481,751.40.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $238.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazydays by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lazydays by 812.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

