LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Raised to $175.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s current price.

LCII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.40.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $142.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.05. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $112.54 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

